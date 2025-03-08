Takeaways From Kansas State's Blowout Loss To Iowa State
The Kansas State Wildcats fell to Iowa State Saturday afternoon in the final Big 12 regular season slate. Here are the takeaways from the Wildcats' blowout defeat:
1. Kansas State's offensive struggles played right into Iowa State's strength.
When facing one of the country's top defenses, you can't give them anything to disadvantage yourself. The Wildcats turned the ball over times, leading to 22 Iowa State points. Iowa State does well at forcing turnovers, but many of these were self-inflicted, with sloppy passing and poor ball control.
Kansas State also relied too much on the 3-point shot, going 2-of-21 from long range. Brendan Hausen and Coleman Hawkins had several rushed or questionable shots from the arc, which has hurt the Wildcats on many occasions this season.
2. David N'Guessan made the most of his senior day.
In what is likely his final game at Bramlage Coliseum, forward David N'Guessan had another star performance with 19 points on 80 percent shooting, seven rebounds and two blocks. He received a standing ovation as the longest-tenured Wildcat on the team.
3. Some very questionable calls were made in the second half.
Obviously, a few bad calls most likely wouldn't swing a double-digit loss. Still, Kansas State needed any possible momentum swing, and some of the officiating halted these opportunities. The first was a blatant missed offensive foul call, which gave Max Jones his fourth of the game. Then, Iowa State turned the ball over, only for Mobi to be called for a foul, and the Cyclones retrieved the ball.
