Takeaways From Kansas State's Tuesday Night Loss To Drake
Jerome Tang was 12-0 in overtime games as Kansas State's head coach.
That record fell to 12-1 against Drake University, as the Wildcats were unable to complete their comeback Tuesday night. Here are a few takeaways from the dramatic ending in Kansas City:
1. Drake's defensive dominance was on full display
Drake boasts the country's second-best scoring defense, which was a focal point for Tang and the Wildcats. The first 15 minutes illustrated their defensive tenacity, as Kansas State failed to get anything offensively, especially from 3-point range. In turn, Drake's offense was able to score fast instead of their typical slow-drive possessions.
2. Kansas State mounted a comeback after falling early in the first half
Last week, Kansas State's downfall came in their lackluster second-half performance against St. John's. This time, they were the ones who rallied to nearly hand Drake its first loss this season. Max Jones hit the team's first three with just five minutes in the first half, fueling the comeback that poured into the rest of the game. Even for the loss, this adversity displayed their ability to bounce back.
3. Bennett Stirtz and Mitch Mascari were a problem all game
Former Northwest Missouri State guards Mitch Mascari and Bennett Stirtz have headlined Drake's success under Ben McCollum's wing this season. They stole the show against the Wildcats, combining for 47 points on 16-of-24 shooting from the field. Mascari had eight 3-pointers, including six in the first half, seemingly getting whatever he wanted with his unguardable circus shots. Meanwhile, Stirtz had 22 points, four assists, and three steals, including the game-winner in overtime.
4. Kansas State relied too much on free throws down the stretch
Aside from Coleman Hawkins' game-tying three in overtime, Kansas State hit zero field goals in the game's last 9.5 minutes. They couldn't score to build their second-half lead and relied on points from the line to keep up with Drake in the extra period. They also shot 55 percent from the free-throw line, adding to their disparities in that category this season.
