Thanks to Tight End Linkon Cure, ESPN Ranks K-State's 2025 Recruiting Class In Top 40
When it comes to ranking a recruiting class, pulling in a five-star recruit means something to ESPN.
The verbal commitment from Linkon Cure, a 6-foot-6 tight end from Goodland (Kansas), elevated Kansas State’s 2025 class to top 40 status in ESPN's college football recruiting rankings at No. 33. The Wildcats were one of four teams from the Big 12 to make the list along with No. 21 UCF, No. 22 TCU, No. 33 Kansas State and No. 35 Baylor.
In the article, ESPN said this about what K-State has done under head coach Chris Klieman. “He has tallied 19 wins over the past two seasons, and while he continues to evaluate and develop talent well, he has also elevated the Wildcats' recruiting. Keeping Cure, an ESPN 300 prospect, at home was key as he is a big target who runs well and can be a productive weapon in their offensive attack.”
So far, Klieman has received commitments from 15 players this spring and summer: Cure, 6-6, 225 tight end Goodland (Kansas), Monterrio Elston, 5-9, 180, Parkview (Arkansas), Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200, quarterback Desmet (Missouri), Will Kemna, 6-5, 260, defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.), Weston Polk, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Coppell (Texas), Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175, cornerback, Derby (Kansas), Adonis Moise, 6-1, 180, wide receiver from IMG Academy (Florida), Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225, defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230, linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska), JoJo Scott, 6-2, 175, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland (Florida), Maguire Richman, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Blue Valley (Kansas), Brock Heath, 6-4, 265 offensive line, Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas), RJ Collins, 5-11, 175, defensive back, Staley (Missouri), Dominic Mitchell, 6-1, 195, safety, Brophy Prep (Arizona) and Ashton Moore, 6-0, 200, linebacker Louisburg (Kansas).
