The Odds Are Greater For K-State To Play In Valero Alamo Bowl
The Kansas State Wildcats maybe poised to play in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
According to Bet Kansas, the odds of the Wildcats playing in the Alamo Bowl increased by 125 points with a 44 percent chance.
The Wildcats stand at 7-2 and 4-2 in the Big 12. They are coming off a 24-19 upset loss to Houston last Saturday.
Kansas State is fourth in the Big 12 standings behind Colorado, Iowa State, and BYU. The Wildcats have three games left on the schedule beginning with Arizona State on Saturday, Cincinnati on Nov. 23, and Iowa State on Nov. 30.
Bet Kansas has the Wildcats playing in the Alamo Bowl based on their current standing. The other possible bowl appearances include the Orlando’s Pop-Tarts Bowl (+375), Houston’s TaxAct Texas Bowl (+450) and Phoenix’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl (+1500).
The Wildcats last played in San Antonio in the 2014 Alamo Bowl when they lost to UCLA 40-35. Kansas State defeated North Carolina State 28-19 in the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida.
It is possible the Wildcats will end up in a bowl game, but the path is more treacherous since losing to Houston.
If they can pull off wins against Arizona State, Cincinnati, and Iowa State, they have a good chance to secure a spot in the Big 12 championship game Dec. 7 in Arlington, Texas.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
