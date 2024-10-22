The Versatility Of K-State's Ty Bowman Is Paying Off
The versatile exploits of Kansas State senior wide receiver Ty Bowman are not going unnoticed.
Amongst the Wildcats, Bowman is in a unique position as a wide receiver and on special teams. This year. he provided notable moments in each role.
Bowman garnered a blocked punt in the first game against UT-Martin on August 31. He also returned a punt for 16 yards.
Bowman had 27 receiving yards on three receptions last weekend against West Virginia.
His ability to contribute in these capacities earned him widespread respect among his teammates and coaches.
“I think just his versatility and how well he can run block and get open," quarterback Avery Johnson said. "I think he can run block and run routes very well. So we can use him almost as an extended tight end at times and he’s a lot more agile and athletic than a tight end. So he can do a lot of things and defenses have to prepare for all those different types of things that he can do.”
Coach Chris Klieman recognizes Bowman's journey. He enjoys seeing him reap the rewards of his efforts.
"I’m so happy for Ty he’s coming into his last year and one of the best special teams guys K-State has ever seen period," he said. "One of the best ones that I’ve had in the six years that I’ve been here and we’ve had some dynamic ones , but as far as a four core guy as well as now getting an opportunity to not just contribute, but have an impact on what we are doing offensively. I know that everybody on that football team is excited for what Ty has been able to do because he earned it”
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI