Three-Star CB Commits To Kansas State
The Kansas State Wildcats got three-star cornerback Brandon Ford to commit as part of the class of 2026.
On Tuesday, Ford took to X/Twitter to make the announcement official.
Ford, a junior at Crowley High School in Crowley, Texas, made his decision after an unofficial visit last weekend to the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas. After the Wildcats won 29-27, he chose K-State over other Big 12 programs Houston, SMU, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech.
In addition, he had offers from Nebraska and Pittsburgh.
According to On3.com, Ford is ranked 657th out of the top 2026 college recruits. He is 51st among cornerbacks and 81st in the state of Texas. Crowley stands at 6-3 on the year. Ford recorded 21 tackles, three interceptions, and nine pass deflections.
He is known as a very intense player both on and off the field.
Ford was heavily recruited by cornerbacks coach Van Malone. It turns out a family connection played a role in convincing Ford to commit. Malone coached Ford's uncle Chris while at the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma from 2007-2011.
Ford joins a lineage of Texans committing to Kansas State. The class of 2025 alone consists of three Texans including Brad Stanyer (Grapevine), Weston Polk (Coppell), and Dalton Knapp (Forth Worth).
Ford is the first commitment for Kansas State in the class of 2026.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
