Three-Star LB Darien Whitaker Jr. Commits To K-State
After months of uncertainty, the Kansas State Wildcats officially landed three-star linebacker Darien Whitaker as part of the class of 2025.
On Monday, the 6-foot-4 defensive player from Omaha, Nebraska took to X/Twitter to make the announcement official.
"I think this is the place I wanna call home 1000% committed" he posted.
The Wildcats first made Whitaker Jr. an offer back in July. At the same time, he received offers from South Florida and Washington State. He had previously committed to the University of Northern Iowa.
Whitaker Jr. was in attendance for the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas and saw the Wildcats defeat the Jayhawks 29-27. According to 24/7 Sports, he said the experience made him decide K-State was the place for him.
He is a senior at Boys Town High School in Omaha. He's proven himself to be a multifaceted player on both offense and defense.
Whitaker Jr. has 890 rushing yards for 17 touchdowns this year. At the same time, he leads the team with 57 tackles, including seven for a loss.
The Boys Town Cowboys are 8-1.
He is ranked 12th on On3.com's list of the top Nebraska recruits.
Whitaker Jr. is the 19th commitment for the class of 2025. He was the second major commitment this week alongside three star cornerback Brandon Ford of Crowley, Texas.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
