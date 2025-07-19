Top-Rated K-State Football Target Announces Commitment Date
The number of uncommitted high school recruits in the class of 2026 is shrinking, but Kansas State could still reel in a big recruit in the coming days. Chase Campbell, the top uncommitted wide receiver in the class, will announce his commitment on July 22 via 247 Sports.
The Wildcats are joined by fellow Big 12 teams Baylor and Texas Tech in Campbell's top 3. On3 Sports projects Campbell will commit to Texas Tech, giving the Raiders a 94.7% chance to land the four-star receiver.
Campbell would become the highest-rated recruit in the class if he chooses to take his talents to Kansas State. Campbell would also serve as the second wide receiver to commit to the program, joining Maxwell Lovett.
After an impressive June campaign, the Wildcats have not logged a commitment since July 4. In the last two seasons, Campbell reeled in 169 receptions for 2,939 yards and 35 touchdowns. 247 Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks describes the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Campbell as a "dynamic, highly productive receiver with a strong athletic profile that should bolster long-term potential."
Kansas State has been pursuing Campbell for over a year, offering him in May 2024. Campbell made an official visit to Manhattan, KS, on June 13, the same day as K-State commits HD Davis and Nick McClellan. Kansas State aims for a clean sweep on June 13 visits when Campbell makes his decision Tuesday.
