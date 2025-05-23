Transfer Portal: K-State Emerges As Frontrunner For Top Point Guard
The Kansas State basketball is looking to make its biggest splash of the transfer portal season. According to several reports, the Wildcats are a top destination for Memphis point guard PJ Haggerty. The All-American is considered the No. 2 overall player in the portal.
The 6-3 redshirt sophomore averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Haggerty was a Second Team All-American and AAC Player of the Year last season.
N.C. State was viewed as the leader, but K-State is reportedly the frontrunner due to an enticing NIL package.
Haggerty is testing the NBA draft waters after a strong performance at the Combine in Chicago. Still, he is focused on college programs so he can weigh options if the draft doesn't pan out.
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang has already put together a solid transfer class. It features Mid-American Conference Player of the Year Nate Johnson (Akron), Bowling Green forward Marcus Johnson, Abdi Bashir (Omaha), Khamari McGriff (UNC Wilmington), Serbian guard Andrej Kostic, and JUCO center Stephen Osei.
Adding Haggerty could help the program bounce back from missing the NCAA Tournament the past two years. That was considered a disappointment to the Wildcats fan base after the team made the Elite Eight in Tang's first season in 2023.
