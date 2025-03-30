USC Eliminates Kansas State From NCAA Tournament Without Star Juju Watkins
The Kansas State women's basketball season is over.
The Wildcats fell to USC Saturday night in the Sweet 16, eliminating them from the NCAA Tournament.
All game, it felt like a matchup Kansas State could've won but just failed to pull ahead. Whether it be costly turnovers, late fouls, or poor shot selection, the Wildcats were unable to capitalize against a Trojans squad missing standout guard Juju Watkins.
Star center Ayoka Lee never got going, ending with just 12 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Whether it was the lagging injury or a different game plan, it often looked like the Wildcats veteran wasn't even looking to score or get the ball. Meanwhile, Temira Poindexter, the hero from the Kentucky thriller, went 2-of-8 from the arc for just six points. The inability to produce anything outside 3-point shots halted any chances of her making an impact elsewhere.
Without Watkins, USC leaned on Avery Howell, Rayah Marshall, and Kennedy Smith, who all ended in double figures Saturday night. Star forward Kiki Iriafen, who had a season-high 36-point performance against Mississippi State, had just seven points on 23.1 percent shooting. However, the committee around her illustrated the supporting cast that made USC the championship favorites.
The Trojans advance to the Elite Eight, facing UConn (34-3) on Monday night. The winner of this game will likely be the NCAA Tournament favorites.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.