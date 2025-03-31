VIDEO: Former Kansas State's DJ Giddens Throws First Pitch At Royals-Guardians Game
For the past few months, former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens has probably been thinking about his next destination in the NFL.
But for one day, he got to focus away from football and turn his attention to another Kansas City-based sports team instead: the Royals. Kansas City hosted the Cleveland Guardians, with Giddens tossing out the first pitch.
The Royals lost 6-2 behind performances from Kyle Manzardo and Daniel Schneemann.
Giddens ended his tenure at Kansas State, compiling 3,087 rushing yards on 517 attempts and 23 touchdowns. He also had 58 receptions for 679 yards and four touchdowns.
He's been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Dallas Cowboys to bolster their running attacks.
"I've just been enjoying the process," Giddens said at the NFL Combine. "I ain't really know what to expect. I don't really know anybody who went through this position around me, so I've just been enjoying the process. It's been cool."
MCDONALD'S ALL-AMERICAN LISTS KANSAS STATE AS A TOP TRANSFER DESTINATION
Kansas State has another transfer they should be eyeing.
Miami transfer guard Jalil Bethea listed the Wildcats as one of his top destinations spots, along with Alabama and North Carolina State, per 247Sports. Bethea averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists as a freshman last season.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.