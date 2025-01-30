Watch Kansas State Recruit Linkon Cure's Comical Response In 'Two Truths And A Lie'
Kansas State fans have constantly heard the adjectives around five-star recruit Linkon Cure as an athlete.
But a recent Instagram video showed a little bit more of Cure's personality to complement his star player profile. The Goodland High product played Two Truths and a Lie, listing his height, his farming history, and the fact that he plays small-town football.
Guess which one was the lie?
If you guessed his height, you'd be correct. Cure is 6' 5" with no shoes, so his 6'6" height was the lie of his three facts.
Whatever the actual height, Cure has proven to be one of the best recruits in college football. He had 54 receptions for 1,050 yards and 23 total touchdowns as a senior, illustrating his speed, athleticism, and durability as a downfield threat. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman was among those ecstatic to acquire the star tight end.
"He can be a flex guy, or he can be kind of a pseudo wide receiver as he develops from a weight and strength standpoint," Klieman said about Cure in December. "His versatility is going to be so important for what we do offensively. We can highlight guys like that and the fact that he's one of the best athletes in the country, not just in the state but in the country. He's got speed, size, strength, ability to jump, run, all those things."
