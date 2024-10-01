Website Places Kansas State Near Top Of Big 12 Power Rankings
The Kansas State Wildcats came in third in the 247Sports weekly Big 12 rankings.
After their 42-20 win over Oklahoma State last weekend, the Wildcats improved to a 4-1 record as well as 1-1 in conference play. They also remain undefeated at home at 3-0.
The top two spots on the list are Iowa State and BYU. The Wildcats lost to BYU 38-9 on Sept. 7 and play Iowa State on Nov. 30.
Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com notes the Wildcats's success will be tested more so on the road. They have their biggest road game going up against Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 12.
"Maybe this Kansas State team used its blowout loss at BYU to improve or these Wildcats are just much better at home," he said. "With easy wins over Arizona and Oklahoma State in Manhattan, with the loss in Provo in between, we're about to find out just how good these Wildcats are away from home. K-State goes into its first off week before heading to Colorado and West Virginia in consecutive weeks."
The Big 12 conference is shaping as one of the most competitive in all of college football.
The Wildcats have their work cut out for them amongst a crowded field. However, they are not out of it and remain a true contender.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
