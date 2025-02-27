What Changed For Kansas State Since Its Six-Game Winning Streak?
A few weeks ago, Kansas State was the hottest team in college basketball and the topic of conversation across the nation.
Four games later, they return to being in the Big 12's basement. From dominating ranked teams to falling to underwhelming conference opponents, it's been like night and day for the Wildcats.
Max Jones, an underrated catalyst in the six-game winning streak, says the team's energy has shifted amid its four losses.
"It felt like there was a different type of energy," Jones said after Wednesday night's UCF loss. "We were getting rebounds, pushing it up the court, getting to the hoop and getting fouled. It's not that we're doing that now; it's just that we just had a different type of energy. And I've felt that."
The outside world has surely recognized that energy shift. A win streak hailed as a phenomenal season turnaround has been halted, and Kansas State has been relegated back to its 1-6 form. Coach Jerome Tang pinpointed the recent defensive struggles as the team's downfall.
"Our [defensive efficiency rating] was like 94.5, and then the next two games it was around 115," Tang said. "That's defense; that's defensive effort. We're capable of holding teams to 95 or less points per possession, but we just hadn't done it. I'd be surprised if it was lower than 95 in this game."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.