What's The Colts' Ceiling For Former K-State RB DJ Giddens?
The Indianapolis Colts selected former Kansas State star DJ Giddens in the fifth round, with the hopes of possibly blooming into a solid option behind Jonathan Taylor.
So far, it appears that this will come to fruition. It's only the preseason, but Giddens is already turning heads in Indianapolis. Colts beat writer Jake Arthur says running backs coach De'Andre Smith is already hailing the Kansas State record-holder.
"Smith said he's looked great, you wouldn't even know that the wrist injury was ever a thing," Arthur said on the Locked on Colts Podcast. "He didn't drop a ball at any point in the offseason program, as far as pass catching goes."
Last season, Giddens logged 1,343 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, with several breakout performances that caught the Colts' eyes. During his three years in Manhattan, KS, he had 3,087 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, along with 58 receptions for 679 yards and four touchdowns. Giddens is No. 3 on Kansas State's all-time rushing yards list and No. 4 in total scrimmage yards.
Giddens's ball security and ability to get downhill in space could elevate him to be Jonathan Taylor's complementary rusher. He likely won't match the All-Pro's production, but he can help provide the depth that the Colts lacked last season. At worst, Giddens can be utilized as a third-down back in goal-line or short-yardage situations.
