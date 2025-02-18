What Should Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins Do To Get Back On Track?
There was slight concern for Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins after a drop-off in offensive production before Monday night.
Those concerns were amplified after Hawkins's third consecutive underwhelming performance during a critical season stretch. He was just 3-of-5 from the field with seven points, turned the ball over three times, and committed four personal fouls. He also passed up a possible game-tying shot in the waning moments, ultimately resulting in a Wildcats turnover and sealing the Utah victory.
Stats aren't everything, but they tell most of the story for Hawkins' outing the past week. He is averaging 6.3 points on 28 percent shooting from the field (10 percent from 3-point range), and hasn't really impacted the game elsewhere. Hawkins was a non-factor for most of Monday night, which is disappointing for one of the team's best players.
Regardless, Hawkins and Kansas State must put this loss behind them to avoid continuing the negative momentum. Wildcats coach Jerome Tang emphasized adopting the "1-0 mentality" to look forward at the next matchup.
"You've gotta have players with high character," Tang said. "When you're going through tough things, you need to have guys who are gonna keep both hands on the rope for you. You can't let one loss lead to two; you can't let a team beat you twice. Sometimes, you win a game, and you let that win beat you that next game. So we just try to go 1-0, whatever that game is."
