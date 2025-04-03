What Will Change For Kansas State's Offense Next Season?
The first on-field changes Kansas State's Chris Klieman addressed were the changes around the offense.
After losing offensive coordinator Conor Riley, star running back DJ Giddens, and star wide receiver Keagan Johnson, the Wildcats must regroup to continue their positive offensive trend. Klieman is confident that Matt Wells will elevate the unit as the new coordinator.
“On the offensive side, we’ve got a new coordinator," Klieman said. "Also, the quarterback coach as the play-caller. Getting coach Wells’ fingerprints and footprints on how he wants to do things. Would the average fan see a lot of difference? No. But for me, that’s been doing this with our offense for the handful of years we have here. I think there’s gonna be some adjustments offensively, but not wholesale. You won't see us all of a sudden be involved in the spread, run and shoot stuff.”
Klieman has raved about five-star tight end Linkon Cure while expressing optimism for the growth of running back Dylan Edwards and quarterback Avery Johnson. He expressed confidence in having the pieces to boast a dynamic offense with Wells at the forefront.
“We’ve had some up and down moments offensively, but we've been pretty good the last few years and won a lot of football games," Klieman said. "But we still have more in us, and I’m excited for Matt to draw the rest of it out of us.”
