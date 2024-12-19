What Will Kansas State's Lineup Look Like Against Rutgers?
Kansas State announced changes to its depth chart before its matchup with Rutgers (7-5) next week. The team had to adjust its roster for the bowl game due to losing players such as wide receiver Jayce Brown, running back DJ Giddens, and cornerback Jacob Parrish.
Here are some of the notable adjustments:
RUNNING BACK:
Dylan Edwards: 56 RUSH, 350 YDS, 3 TD; 17 REC, 106 YDS, 1 TD
Joe Jackson: 32 RUSH, 177 YDS, 1 TD; 3 REC, 26 YDS
WIDE RECEIVER:
Jadon Jackson: 14 REC, 194 YDS, 1 TD; 2 RUSH, 9 YDS
OFFENSIVE LINE:
Andrew Leingang (right tackle)
CORNERBACK:
Justice James: 11 TACKLES (9 SOLO, 2 ASSISTED)
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK - Avery Johnson, Jacob Knuth
WIDE RECEIVER
- Jadon Jackson, Ty Bowman
- Dante Cephas, Jaques Spradley-Demps
- Jayce Brown, Sterling Lockett
RUNNING BACK
- Dylan Edwards, DeVon Rice
- Joe Jackson, JB Price
TIGHT END
- Garrett Oakley, Brayden Loftin
- Will Swanson, Will Anciaux
LEFT TACKLE
- Easton Kilty
- Jacob Fullmer, Gus Hawkins
LEFT GUARD - Hadley Panzer, Andrew Leingang
CENTER - Sam Hecht, Michael Capria
RIGHT TACKLE - Andrew Leingang, Drake Bequeaith
RIGHT GUARD - Taylor Poitier or Andrew Leingang; Alex Key
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
- Brendan Mott, Tobi Osunsanmi, Ryan Davis
- Travis Bates, Chiddi Obiazor
- Cody Stufflebean, Jordan Allen
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
- Damian Ilalio, Uso Seumalo, Asher Tomaczewski
LINEBACKERS
- Desmond Purnell, Tyson Struber
- Austin Romaine, Austin Moore
- Austin Moore, Rex Van Wyhe, Zach Wittenberg
CORNERBACK
- Justice James, Zashon Rich
- Keenan Garber, Donovan McIntosh
SAFETY
- VJ Payne, Wesley Fair
- Jordan Riley, Jack Fabris
- Marques Sigle, Daniel Cobbs
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACEKICKER - Chris Tennant, Leyton Simmering
PUNTER - Simon McClannan, Teagan Cobb
LONG SNAPPER - Mason Olguin, Andrew Johnson
KICK RETURNER - Dylan Edwards, Joe Jackson
PUNT RETURNER - Dylan Edwards, Sterling Lockett
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.