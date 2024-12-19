Kstate

What Will Kansas State's Lineup Look Like Against Rutgers?

The Wildcats realigned their team after key players entered the transfer portal and declared for the NFL Draft.

Jayden Armant

Nov 30, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) is pressured by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Jacob Ellis (44) in the fourth quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) is pressured by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Jacob Ellis (44) in the fourth quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Kansas State announced changes to its depth chart before its matchup with Rutgers (7-5) next week. The team had to adjust its roster for the bowl game due to losing players such as wide receiver Jayce Brown, running back DJ Giddens, and cornerback Jacob Parrish.

Here are some of the notable adjustments:

RUNNING BACK:

Dylan Edwards: 56 RUSH, 350 YDS, 3 TD; 17 REC, 106 YDS, 1 TD

Joe Jackson: 32 RUSH, 177 YDS, 1 TD; 3 REC, 26 YDS

WIDE RECEIVER:

Jadon Jackson: 14 REC, 194 YDS, 1 TD; 2 RUSH, 9 YDS

OFFENSIVE LINE:

Andrew Leingang (right tackle)

CORNERBACK:

Justice James: 11 TACKLES (9 SOLO, 2 ASSISTED)

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK - Avery Johnson, Jacob Knuth

WIDE RECEIVER

  • Jadon Jackson, Ty Bowman
  • Dante Cephas, Jaques Spradley-Demps
  • Jayce Brown, Sterling Lockett

RUNNING BACK

  • Dylan Edwards, DeVon Rice
  • Joe Jackson, JB Price

TIGHT END

  • Garrett Oakley, Brayden Loftin
  • Will Swanson, Will Anciaux

LEFT TACKLE

  • Easton Kilty
  • Jacob Fullmer, Gus Hawkins

LEFT GUARD - Hadley Panzer, Andrew Leingang

CENTER - Sam Hecht, Michael Capria

RIGHT TACKLE - Andrew Leingang, Drake Bequeaith

RIGHT GUARD - Taylor Poitier or Andrew Leingang; Alex Key

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

  • Brendan Mott, Tobi Osunsanmi, Ryan Davis
  • Travis Bates, Chiddi Obiazor
  • Cody Stufflebean, Jordan Allen

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

  • Damian Ilalio, Uso Seumalo, Asher Tomaczewski

LINEBACKERS

  • Desmond Purnell, Tyson Struber
  • Austin Romaine, Austin Moore
  • Austin Moore, Rex Van Wyhe, Zach Wittenberg

CORNERBACK

  • Justice James, Zashon Rich
  • Keenan Garber, Donovan McIntosh

SAFETY

  • VJ Payne, Wesley Fair
  • Jordan Riley, Jack Fabris
  • Marques Sigle, Daniel Cobbs

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACEKICKER - Chris Tennant, Leyton Simmering

PUNTER - Simon McClannan, Teagan Cobb

LONG SNAPPER - Mason Olguin, Andrew Johnson

KICK RETURNER - Dylan Edwards, Joe Jackson

PUNT RETURNER - Dylan Edwards, Sterling Lockett

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Published
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.