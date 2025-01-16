Who Could Be Kansas State's No. 2 Receiver Next Season?
Kansas State has been reaching in the transfer portal revamping offensively after the losses of Keagan Johnson and Tre Spivey.
With their combination of acquisitions and player commits, who can they look at as a possible complement to star Jayce Brown? Here are a few options to keep an eye out for next season:
1. Linkon Cure, former Goodland High tight end
2024 STATS (HS): 54 REC, 1,050 YDS, 23 TOT TD
This is probably the most obvious answer, as the five-star commit is one of the biggest names circulating in the program the last month. Cure's athleticism and downhill speed put him closer to a wide receiver than a tight end. Cure can be a safety valve, while Brown serves as the downfield threat.
2. Jaron Tibbs, former Purdue wide receiver
2024 STATS: 25 REC, 305 YDS, 2 TD
Tibbs was a solid producer on a relatively inoffensive Purdue offense. He and Jahmal Edrine were the wide receiver duo behind tight end Max Klare last season. If he can maintain consistency, he could line up alongside Brown as the No. 2 target.
"I was definitely a late bloomer. One of my upsides is I feel like I'm not fully developed, and I have a lot more polishing I can do," Tibbs said to K-State Athletics.
3. Caleb Medford, former New Mexico wide receiver
2024 STATS: 18 REC, 336 YDS, 3 TD
In a rush-heavy offense at New Mexico, Medford couldn't find many opportunities in the receiving game. While Kansas State also prioritizes the run game, the need for another receiving threat could open the door for Medford in Manhattan.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.