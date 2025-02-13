Who Will Kansas State Find To Coach Top Tight End?
After promoting former Kansas State tight ends coach Brian Lepak to lead the offensive line, the program must find someone to fill the void.
They will need someone to oversee and develop five-star recruit Linkon Cure, who was recently ranked No. 1 in 247Sports' top 10 tight end rankings
With someone as high-caliber as Cure is, he will need a coach who complements him. Right now in the program, it looks like he could be under the guidance of newly appointed offensive coordinator Matt Wells, or wide receivers coach Matthew Middleton.
The Goodland High product has been the focal point of the Wildcats' recruiting class as the highest-ranked prospect at the position.
As a senior, Cure had 54 receptions for 1,050 yards and 23 touchdowns, showcasing his downfield speed, strength, and athleticism as a multi-faceted offensive threat. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman was among those ecstatic to acquire the star tight end.
"He can be a flex guy, or he can be kind of a pseudo wide receiver as he develops from a weight and strength standpoint," Klieman said about Cure in December. "His versatility is going to be so important for what we do offensively. We can highlight guys like that and the fact that he's one of the best athletes in the country, not just in the state but in the country. He's got speed, size, strength, ability to jump, run, all those things."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.