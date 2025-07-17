Will Howard Gets More Gloomy Projections Following Aaron Rodgers Retirement
As we head closer to the NFL season, there is still slight hope that Will Howard could possibly be the No. 2 quarterback on the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart.
That's about as optimistic as things can go for Howard at this point, as several more projections are already treating Howard as a franchise afterthought. One Steelers site lobbed the idea of acquiring Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik by trading for the No. 3 pick in 2026.
"Klubnik comes in as arguably the top quarterback prospect in the 2026 draft along with the likes of Arch Manning. He's about as polished as you could want in a rookie quarterback, and Pittsburgh very well just got themselves their starter for the next decade. With their next pick coming in Round 3, the Steelers once again work a trade, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers receive pick no. 90 in the third round and no. 123 in the fourth round while giving up picks no. 76 and 212 overall."
Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions last season, rushing for 463 yards and seven touchdowns. As one of the top 2025 NFL prospects, he would give the Steelers a dual-threat signal-caller. They haven't boasted a quarterback with that skillset for years, with the exception of Justin Fields last season. Klubnik joins the list of projected players to replace Aaron Rodgers after his retirement.
Unfortunately, that only stretches Howard's options even thinner.
More Kansas State News
ESPN Puts All Eyes On Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Entering Season
Fans Fired Up Over Resurfaced Will Howard Video Clip Ahead Of Training Camp
K-State Legend Michael Beasley Steals Show With Game-Winning Performance