Will Howard On Kansas State's Chris Klieman: 'That Dude Is A Player's Coach'
Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard sat down with Super Bowl champion head coach Jon Gruden on Barstool Sports' Gruden’s QB Class web series.
The former Wildcats quarterback couldn't even begin talking about his tenure in Manhattan, KS, without acknowledging coach Chris Klieman.
"This dude is a player's coach," Howard said. "I mean like 100 percent. He is a dude that you wanna send your son to play for. He will take care of you on and off the field, and he's gonna push you to be the best you can possibly be."
The two spent four years together at Kansas State, where they won the Big 12 championship in 2022. Howard compiled 5,786 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions as a Wildcat, rushing for 921 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Howard transferred to Ohio State in his fifth season for a chance to compete in the postseason. Lo and behold, he brought the Buckeyes a title for the first time in a decade, elevating his stock for the NFL Draft.
Howard still expressed gratitude for his relationships and time in Manhattan, KS, despite his departure.
"Those guys and the relationships I made there, I'll never take that for granted," Howard said shortly after Ohio State's championship victory. "They're all still my brothers for life, and I love Kansas State. God's blessed with the opportunity to go to two really amazing universities. I'm just really lucky."
