Will Howard Reunites With Former K-State Teammate Skylar Thompson In Pittsburgh
Jack Sawyer isn't the only college teammate Will Howard will play with on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Howard also reunites with quarterback Skylar Thompson, whom he played with at Kansas State for two seasons.
Thompson was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played five seasons for the Wildcats, compiling 7,134 passing yards, 1,087 rushing yards, 68 total touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. Howard also boasted a lengthy tenure in Manhattan, KS, playing four years with the team before transferring to Ohio State and winning a championship last season.
Thompson, Howard, and Steelers veteran Mason Rudolph headline the quarterback unit, with Rudolph as the current starter. The team could also still acquire former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith talked about the task of game planning to account for all the roster's signal-callers.
"You have to adapt, and it forces you to get a lot better," Smith said in the post-pick press conference. "You understand that it's not 'one size fits all.' As you assess where guys are, regardless if it's a veteran established or a returning starter, you always try to work on the back end of the roster. History will tell you during the season that eventually you end up playing a lotta guys."
