Will Howard's Latest Message Already Encouraging Steelers Fans
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard has been dropping encouraging quotes as soon as he touched down in the Steel City.
And Steelers fans are eating them up. His latest message was on his work ethic as he competes for the starting position in Pittsburgh.
"That's what I like to hang my hat on, just working hard," Howard said in his one-on-one interview with reporter Missi Matthews. "I may not be the most talented guy in the world, but I'm gonna outwork everybody. And that's kinda what I like to be about. Bringing the heart, bringing the fire, and outworking people."
He said leadership was the most significant characteristic he hopes to build as a Steeler, developing relationships with his teammates to build chemistry and demonstrate his team commitment.
"I know I'm a rookie and I wanna stay in my lane and make sure I'm smart about that, but I also wanna get to everyone in the locker room," Howard said. "They're not gonna care how much I know until they know how much I care."
Howard played in Kansas State for four seasons before transferring to Ohio State and winning a championship. The five-year collegiate veteran has seen many roles as a signal-caller, preparing him for the uncertainty in the NFL. He is currently battling Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson...and supposedly Aaron Rodgers for the starting position.
Well, if his game can translate like his hard-hitting quotes, he'll be the No. 1 quarterback by October.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Listen To Matthew Driscoll's Bold Perspective On Age-Old Sentiment
K-State Among Favorites To Grab Three-Star Tight End
K-State Football Extends Another Offer To Two-Sport Quarterback