Will Howard Says Transferring From Kansas State 'Completely Changed' His Life
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard was asked about what his transition to Columbus has meant for him.
His response nearly choked him up, as viewers could see the emotions pouring out of the former Kansas State Wildcat.
"I have no words, man," Howard said in the postgame interview. "They've changed my life in more ways than I can say. Coach Day and these guys here have completely, completely changed my life. I can't believe God gave me the chance to be a Buckeye. There's nothing like it."
Howard transferred from Kansas State more than a year ago as Avery Johnson was elevated to the starting position. Now, Howard is a national champion.
In his first season with the Buckeyes, Howard has rewritten his collegiate postseason success and elevated his NFL Draft profile. He threw for 1,150 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions in his dominant postseason en route to the championship. But away from football, he says Ohio State has developed him as much personally as it did professionally.
“It’s crazy to look back at all that’s happened during my career, going from playing as a freshman at Kansas State," Howard said. "And not really knowing what I’m doing and going into my junior year, not thinking I’d be playing and then winning a Big 12 championship. I’m just so unbelievably thankful that I got a chance to be a Buckeye, even if it was just one year.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.