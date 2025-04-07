Will Howard Still Impacting Kansas State Even After National Title Run
Former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard's thrilling title run last season shifted the narratives about his college career and put him in NFL Draft conversations.
But even after over a year removed, Howard still influences his old Kansas State Wildcats. K-State coach Chris Klieman talked about Howard's impact on the program with his influence and leadership.
"It's really important," Klieman said. "And without a doubt, Will Howard helped us get those kids from Ohio State. I think that's a credit to Will's experience here. The relationship that Will has with a ton of his teammates, and I have a great relationship with Will. We can't thank him or his parents enough, because they probably sat a lot with those parents through the playoff run, which without a doubt helped us. "
Hopefully, sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson can take the reigns next season and lead the Wildcats to the same success Howard had at Ohio State. Many anticipate Kansas State taking a leap next season in the conference and clinching a postseason spot.
"There's an increased emphasis on his ability to lead," Klieman said about Johnson. "Leading by example, leading vocally, and being out in front of the team. You know, we never asked him to do that even though he was a captain and needed to lead. He always had some older guys that would be able to help him and make him not have to step up as much as he needs to this year."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.