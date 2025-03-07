Livvy Dunne Details Injury That Will Keep Her Out of LSU Gymnastics Senior Day
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne will not be active for the Tigers' final home meet of the year, her senior night against Georgia, due to a knee injury that has kept her out for much of the season.
The gymnast and influencer took to Instagram to share her status ahead of what would have been her final home meet at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday night.
"Hi friends! Unfortunately I've been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night," she wrote in an Instagram story. "It absolutely breaks my heart to not get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you've been so good to me! Thank you for the endless support and as always Geaux Tigers!"
Dunne has not competed since LSU's Jan. 24 loss to Arkansas due to the injury. She did not give any update on her status for the rest of the Tigers' season.
LSU finishes its SEC schedule next Friday at Auburn, with the conference championships scheduled for Saturday, March 22 and the NCAA regionals running from April 2–6.
Dunne helped LSU to a national championship in 2024, and the Tigers—ranked No. 2 in the country—aim to repeat this season.