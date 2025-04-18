Livvy Dunne Sends Heartfelt Message Bowing Out of Gymnastics After LSU Loss
Livvy Dunne is hanging up her tights for good.
The 22-year-old LSU gymnast saw her team finish third in the NCAA semifinals on Thursday, which means she and the Tigers will miss out on what would have been their third consecutive national championship appearance.
Dunne shared a farewell message on X shortly after the meet announcing her plans to retire from gymnastics:
"[Peace] out gymnatics it's been real... and of course forever LSU!"
Dunne, who won a championship with LSU in 2024, has steadily grown into one of the top highest-paid NIL athletes in the nation since her arrival at the school five years ago. She unfortunately sat out of this year's NCAA competition due to an avulsion fracture in her kneecap that she suffered on March 6.
Dunne discovered her love for gymnastics at a young age and verbally committed to LSU at just 14 years old. She also earned a spot on the U.S. national team during that time but decided to step away due to injury concerns.
Dunne is also a social media influencer who has amassed over 13 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, and she is currently dating Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes.
“I just want to show other girls that they can have it all, they can be a savvy businesswoman, they can capitalize on their NIL while still in college,” Dunne told SI Swimsuit in 2023. “Being at the forefront of NIL while still at LSU and while only being 20-years-old, I hope that it shows other girls that they can do it, too.”
Though Dunne couldn't help LSU defend its national championship in 2025, she'll be leaving the sport in good hands. Best of luck to Dunne in whatever she decides to pursue next.