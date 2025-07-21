Charleston Southern Transfer Infielder A.J. Martin Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program has added another transfer portal addition to their roster for the 2026 season.
A.J. Martin, an infielder who spent this past season at Charleston Southern, announced Monday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
Martin is the third D1 transfer to commit to Louisville so far the cycle, joining Ohio outfielder Ben Slanker and Kent State right-handed pitcher Jake Bean. They also have three JUCO commits from right-hander Dominic Jacoby, catcher Jimmy Nugent and infielder Jax Hisle.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound second baseman is coming off of a productive 2025 season with the Buccaneers. Playing in 52 games and starting all but one, he hit .316/.414/.557 with 12 home runs, 53 RBI, 13 doubles, 27 walks and 13 stolen bases. He was named an All-Big South honorable mention for his efforts.
The Olney, Mary. native started his career at George Mason, but played just four games as a true freshman in 2023. He then spent the 2024 season at Kaskaskia College, where he hit .363 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 49 games.
Louisville is coming off of a 2025 season in which they finished 42-24, and made it to their sixth College World Series appearance in program history.
(Photo of A.J. Martin via CSU Athletics)
