Rays select Kaleb Corbett in 20th Round of 2024 MLB Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville right-handed pitcher Kaleb Corbett has been selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the No. 606 overall pick in the 20th round of the 2024 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
Corbett is Louisville's 105th MLB Draft selection in Dan McDonnell's 18-year tenure as head coach. He's also the second Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, following left-handed pitcher Sebastian Gongora.
The 6-foot, 210-pound reliever struggled some in his final season at Louisville. Making 19 appearances with one start, Corbett posted a 7.59 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 32.0 innings of work, while striking out 37 batters and walking 12. He earned two saves, and went 1-1 on the year.
That being said, the Louisville native has shown some serious potential during his time as a Cardinal. He burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2021, not allowing a single earned run in his first 10 relief appearances, later finishing with a 3.58 ERA in 17 appearances.
Corbett regressed some as a sophomore with an 8.10 ERA in 20 appearances, but bounced back for an incredibly strong junior year. That season, he finished with a 1.69 ERA in 21.1 innings over 18 relief outings.
He finishes his Louisville career with an ERA of 5.43 and 116 strikeouts to 46 walks, doing so in 104.1 innings pitched over 74 appearances and four starts.
(Photo of Kaleb Corbett via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter