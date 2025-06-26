Louisville OF Lucas Moore Named a D1Baseball All-American
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville sophomore outfielder Lucas Moore earned All-America status on Thursday as D1Baseball released its annual teams.
Moore is the 34th Louisville player to earn All-America honors and the 31st to do so during Dan McDonnell’s tenure. He is the first Cardinal to earn All-America laurels since Dalton Rushing in 2022.
The Cincinnati, Ohio, native had a breakout sophomore campaign hitting .341 with 10 doubles, five homers and 49 RBIs. Moore’s best work came on the bases though, as the sophomore led the nation with 53 stolen bases and finished second nationally with 85 runs scored.
Moore was 53-for-54 on the basepaths, becoming the only Division I player in the last 20 years to swipe 50 or more bases with zero or one caught stealing. The 53 stolen bases were the second-most in Louisville history. Moore was the first D1 player to steal 50 bases since 2022, and the first Power Four player to do so since Trea Turner in 2012.
His 85 runs scored were also the second-most in program history and the most by a Power Four player this year.
Moore had a weekend to remember against then No. 4 Florida State in April, stealing four bases in the game two victory before tallying a pair of home runs in the Sunday victory. He was one of three players in the Power Four to have a four stolen base game and a separate two homer game, however the only to have both games against Power Four competition.
The Louisville centerfielder is one of three Cardinals – with Zion Rose and Tague Davis – that will be participating in USA Collegiate National Team training camp later this week.
(Photo of Lucas Moore via Aidan Schertzer)
