Louisville 1B Tague Davis to Return for 2027 Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Tague Davis isn't going anywhere.

The star sophomore first baseman for the Louisville baseball program announced Tuesday that he would not be entering the transfer portal, and would be returning to the Cardinals for their 2027 season.

With Louisville missing the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last six seasons, Davis has been the subject of transfer portal speculation over the last several weeks. Especially following public comments from head coach Dan McDonnell last month that multiple programs were already beginning to tamper with him.

Despite attempts from other schools to pry him away, Davis never appeared to seriously consider leaving Louisville.

"It's not normal, but I guess it's a part of the game now," Davis told WHAS11's Sarandon Raboin last month. "I feel like there's been a lack of development on the college baseball scene. It's always 'paychecks, paychecks.' There's just not really a love for the game anymore on the schedule, it's kinda just a bunch of free agency.

"That's why I chose here. I love it here. I know guys develop into the real goal, and that's the MLB. Understanding that as a freshman, and now as a sophomore, I feel like my mind space is good, and I just can really focus on enjoying the game."

Getting Davis to return for 2027 is a massive development for Louisville. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound first baseman put together arguably the best hitting season by an individual player in program history, one which resulted in him being named the ACC Player of the Year, as well as a finalist for the Dick Howser Award.

Starting all 57 games, Davis hit .355/.443/.848 with 34 home runs, 98 RBI, 10 doubles and 36 walks. Not only was he the D1 leader in home runs and RBIs, he's the first player to lead the nation in both categories since 2003. He set the Louisville and ACC single-season home run record, while also breaking the Cardinals' single-season RBI record. Davis ranked second nationally in total bases (196) and third in slugging percentage as well.

A native of Philadelphia, Davis burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2025. In 64 games and 62 starts, he hit .283 for a team-best 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, nine doubles and 35 walks. He set the Louisville freshman home run record (also previously held by Chris Dominguez with 15 in 2007), was a Third-Team All-ACC selection, and also earned a First-Team Freshman All-American nod from Perfect Game.

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(Photo of Tague Davis: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)