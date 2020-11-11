Louisville Women's Basketball's 2021-21 ACC Conference Schedule Announced
MatthewMcGavic
GREENSBORO, N.C. - One day removed from their men's basketball counterparts learning their full conference schedule, the Louisville women's basketball program now has theirs.
The Atlantic Coast Conference released their full 2020-21 women's basketball conference schedule on Wednesday morning. Unlike the men's basketball side of things, this is the first time in league history where the women will play a 20-game conference slate.
The Cardinals will begin ACC play on Dec. 10, when Louisville travels Durham, N.C. to face the Duke Blue Devils. After that, Louisville will then host three home games in a row vs. North Carolina, Florida State & Miami - their longest home conference stretch of the season.
Fortunately, Louisville will have no road stretches of more than two games throughout the ACC schedule. The Cards will face Duke, Florida State, Pitt, Boston College, Syracuse and Notre Dame twice this season.
Louisville's Women's Basketball's Full 2020-21 ACC Schedule:
Dec. 10, 2020: at Duke
Dec. 13, 2020: North Carolina
Dec. 17, 2020: Florida State
Dec. 20, 2020: Miami
Dec. 31, 2020: at Duke
Jan. 3, 2021: at Virginia
Jan. 7, 2021: Pittsburgh
Jan. 10, 2021: at Florida State
Jan. 14, 2021: Boston College
Jan. 17, 2021: N.C. State
Jan. 24, 2021: at Wake Forest
Jan. 28, 2021: at Virginia Tech
Feb. 1, 2021: Syracuse
Feb. 4, 2021: at Boston College
Feb. 7, 2021: Notre Dame
Feb. 11, 2021: Georgia Tech
Feb. 14, 2021: at Syracuse
Feb. 18, 2021: at Pittsburgh
Feb. 21, 2021: Clemson
Feb. 28, 2021: at Notre Dame
(Photo of Jeff Walz: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp)
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp