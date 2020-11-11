Louisville Women's Basketball's 2021-21 ACC Conference Schedule Announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. - One day removed from their men's basketball counterparts learning their full conference schedule, the Louisville women's basketball program now has theirs.

The Atlantic Coast Conference released their full 2020-21 women's basketball conference schedule on Wednesday morning. Unlike the men's basketball side of things, this is the first time in league history where the women will play a 20-game conference slate.

The Cardinals will begin ACC play on Dec. 10, when Louisville travels Durham, N.C. to face the Duke Blue Devils. After that, Louisville will then host three home games in a row vs. North Carolina, Florida State & Miami - their longest home conference stretch of the season.

Fortunately, Louisville will have no road stretches of more than two games throughout the ACC schedule. The Cards will face Duke, Florida State, Pitt, Boston College, Syracuse and Notre Dame twice this season.

Louisville's Women's Basketball's Full 2020-21 ACC Schedule:

Dec. 10, 2020: at Duke

Dec. 13, 2020: North Carolina

Dec. 17, 2020: Florida State

Dec. 20, 2020: Miami

Dec. 31, 2020: at Duke

Jan. 3, 2021: at Virginia

Jan. 7, 2021: Pittsburgh

Jan. 10, 2021: at Florida State

Jan. 14, 2021: Boston College

Jan. 17, 2021: N.C. State

Jan. 24, 2021: at Wake Forest

Jan. 28, 2021: at Virginia Tech

Feb. 1, 2021: Syracuse

Feb. 4, 2021: at Boston College

Feb. 7, 2021: Notre Dame

Feb. 11, 2021: Georgia Tech

Feb. 14, 2021: at Syracuse

Feb. 18, 2021: at Pittsburgh

Feb. 21, 2021: Clemson

Feb. 28, 2021: at Notre Dame

(Photo of Jeff Walz: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

