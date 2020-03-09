Louisville Basketball Falls to No. 15 in AP Poll

The Louisville Cardinals men's basketball team has fallen five spots in the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball poll to No. 15 in the country. This is only the fifth time all season that the Cardinals have not been ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25.

This comes after dropping their only game of the week, a 57-54 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers. The Cardinals finished the regular season with a 24-7 overall record and an ACC record of 15-5, the latter of which clinched them the No. 3 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC.

Louisville will resume play this Thursday, when they will take on either the Virginia Tech Hokies, North Carolina Tar Heels or Syracuse Orange in their first game of the ACC Tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00pm EST, and will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Full Week 19 AP Top 25 Poll:

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Dayton

4. Florida State

5. Baylor

6. San Diego State

7. Creighton

8. Kentucky

9. Michigan State

10. Duke

11. Villanova

12. Maryland

13. Oregon

14. BYU

15. Louisville

16. Seton Hall

17. Virginia

18. Wisconsin

19. Ohio State

20. Auburn

21. Illinois

T22. Houston

T22. West Virginia

24. Butler

25. Iowa

