Louisville Basketball Falls to No. 15 in AP Poll

Matthew McGavic

The Louisville Cardinals men's basketball team has fallen five spots in the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball poll to No. 15 in the country. This is only the fifth time all season that the Cardinals have not been ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25.

This comes after dropping their only game of the week, a 57-54 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers. The Cardinals finished the regular season with a 24-7 overall record and an ACC record of 15-5, the latter of which clinched them the No. 3 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC.

Louisville will resume play this Thursday, when they will take on either the Virginia Tech Hokies, North Carolina Tar Heels or Syracuse Orange in their first game of the ACC Tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00pm EST, and will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Full Week 19 AP Top 25 Poll:

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Dayton 

4. Florida State 

5. Baylor 

6. San Diego State 

7. Creighton 

8. Kentucky 

9. Michigan State 

10. Duke

11. Villanova 

12. Maryland 

13. Oregon 

14. BYU 

15. Louisville 

16. Seton Hall 

17. Virginia 

18. Wisconsin 

19. Ohio State 

20. Auburn 

21. Illinois 

T22. Houston 

T22. West Virginia 

24. Butler 

25. Iowa

