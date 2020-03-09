Louisville Basketball Falls to No. 15 in AP Poll
Matthew McGavic
The Louisville Cardinals men's basketball team has fallen five spots in the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball poll to No. 15 in the country. This is only the fifth time all season that the Cardinals have not been ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25.
This comes after dropping their only game of the week, a 57-54 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers. The Cardinals finished the regular season with a 24-7 overall record and an ACC record of 15-5, the latter of which clinched them the No. 3 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC.
Louisville will resume play this Thursday, when they will take on either the Virginia Tech Hokies, North Carolina Tar Heels or Syracuse Orange in their first game of the ACC Tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00pm EST, and will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.
Full Week 19 AP Top 25 Poll:
1. Kansas
2. Gonzaga
3. Dayton
4. Florida State
5. Baylor
6. San Diego State
7. Creighton
8. Kentucky
9. Michigan State
10. Duke
11. Villanova
12. Maryland
13. Oregon
14. BYU
15. Louisville
16. Seton Hall
17. Virginia
18. Wisconsin
19. Ohio State
20. Auburn
21. Illinois
T22. Houston
T22. West Virginia
24. Butler
25. Iowa
