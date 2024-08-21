Louisville to Face Indiana in Battle 4 Atlantis Opener
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - UofL men’s basketball has completed its non-conference schedule with the bracket release for the Battle 4 Atlantis and the addition of its final exhibition game.
Louisville opens the Battle 4 Atlantis with Indiana at noon on Wednesday, November 27. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN.
UofL holds a 9-12 record against the Hoosiers with a 3-4 record in neutral site games, including a contest last season in the Empire Classic. Louisville is 73-69 overall against current Big 10 membership.
The Cardinals will either play West Virginia or Gonzaga on Thanksgiving Day in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. The game will be at noon on ESPN or at 2:30 ET on ESPN2.
Louisville holds a 4-2 record on-site in the Battle 4 Atlantis, falling in the championship game in both trips it has made to Paradise Island. The Cardinals are 36-28 overall against the field that also includes Oklahoma, Providence, Davidson and Arizona.
To complete their non-conference schedule, the Cardinals have added a local opponent in Spalding on Monday, October 28 for their second exhibition game. Those two exhibition games lead up to UofL’s season opener against Morehead State on November 4.
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
