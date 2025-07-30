Louisville Football Picked to Finish Fifth in 2025 ACC Preseason Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that the Louisville football program has been picked to finish fifth in the 2025 conference race, according to a preseason poll of 183 media members across the league.
Clemson was chosen as the favorite to win the ACC title this season, garnering 3,083 points and being chosen as the favorite on 167 of the ballots. Clemson, Miami, SMU and Georgia Tech round out the top four, with the Cardinals securing 2,370 points in the poll.
Last season, Louisville finished 9-4 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in head coach Jeff Brohm's second year at the helm. This included the Cardinals snapping losing streaks against both Clemson and Kentucky, and capturing a Sun Bowl win against Washington.
Louisville will begin the 2025 season with an in-state FCS vs. FBS matchup, hosting Eastern Kentucky at L&N Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3:00 p.m.
2025 ACC Preseason Poll
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Clemson (167)
2. Miami (7)
3. SMU (2)
4. Georgia Tech (2)
5. Louisville
6. Duke
7. Florida State (4)
8. North Carolina
9. Pitt
10. NC State
11. Virginia Tech (1)
12. Syracuse
13. Boston College
14. Virginia
15. California
16. Wake Forest
17. Stanford
