Report: '25 Guard Acaden Lewis to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another highly-ranked Class of 2025 prospect is set to visit the Louisville men's basketball program this fall.
Washington, D.C., Sidwell Friends School guard Acaden Lewis will be taking an official visit to the Cardinals for the weekend of August 30,according to 247Sports' Travis Branham.
Lewis is the second 2025 prospect set to take an official visit to campus this August. Bellaire (Tex.) HS small forward Shelton Henderson has a visit "tentatively set" for the weekend before on August 23.
Like with Henderson, it's a notable development that Louisville was able to secure a visit with Lewis. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound combo guard is a consensus four-star prospect across the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as No. 34 in the country, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. He comes in at No. 49 overall according to the 247Sports Composite.
Out on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, Lewis has been an impact playmaker for Team Durant. In 15 games, he has averaged, 15.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 28.3 minutes played.
Lewis was just as efficient at Sidwell Friends this past season as a junior. He averaged 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, while posting a shooting split of 48.4/33.0/83.0. He was named the 2023-24 District of Columbia MaxPreps Player of the Year for his efforts.
So far, Louisville has offered scholarships to 18 prospects in the Class of 2025.
(Photo of Acaden Lewis via Prep Hoops)
