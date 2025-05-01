Louisville Offers Four-Star '26 Twins Adonis and Darius Ratliff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Add two more targets to the Louisville men's basketball program's array of targets in the Class of 2026.
Twin brothers Adonis and Darius Ratliff, the sons of former NBA All-Star Theo Ratliff, are the latest to receive scholarship offers from the Cardinals, they announced Wednesday on social media.
The twin brothers are both regarded as four-star prospects in the Class of 2026. Darius is the higher-ranked of the two, coming in as the No. 9 power forward in the class and the No. 45 prospect overall, per the 247Sports Composite. Adonis isn't far behind, as he comes in as the No. 17 power forward and the 78th-ranked recruit nationally.
The duo for White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac put together very good junior campaigns. The 6-foot-11, 195-pound Darius averaged 9.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, while the 6-foot-11, 190-pound Adonis put up 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game. They helped the Crusaders go 26-4, winning the CHSAA AA state championship, and ending the year as the No. 24 high school team in the nation.
So far, Louisville has offered 23 prospects in the Class of 2026, but have yet to land a commitment. In the more immediate 2025 cycle, they have commitments from five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. and four-star German forward Sananda Fru.
(Photo of Adonis, Darius Ratcliff via Twitter/X)
