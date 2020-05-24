Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Ahlana Smith brings maturity to Louisville's backcourt

samdraut

Ahlana Smith brings proven talent to the backcourt of Louisville women’s basketball next season. She has the experience, so Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz believes the 5-foot-9 guard will bring maturity to a group with plenty of talent already.

Smith played her freshman year at UCLA, averaging 12.6 minutes and 3.0 points before transferring to Gulf Coast State, a junior college in Florida for her sophomore season.

Smith led Gulf Coast State with 20.3 points while shooting 43.9% from the field and averaged 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.0 assists, becoming the 2019-20 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Women’s Basketball Player of the Year in April.

“When you have the opportunity to learn and grown when you were at UCLA for a year and then a year at a junior-college program, you should come in with a lot more knowledge of what is expected,” Walz said. “How to do things, the level of play and intensity, how you attack a practice.”

Walz says Smith has the skills, but she will have to adjust to playing with other great players, which he believes might take some time.

Louisville’s backcourt has plenty of talent.

Dana Evans was named the ACC Player of the Year after averaging 18.0 points and 4.2 assists as Louisville’s starting point guard. Elizabeth Balogun, who was the ACC Freshman of the Year at Georgia Tech in 2018-19, averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds as a role player last season.

Mykasa Robinson emerged midway through the season as a contributor on both ends of the floor. Kianna Smith, a transfer from CAL, is eligible this upcoming season while Hailey Van Lith arrives at Louisville as a McDonald’s All-American and the top-rated guard in the Class of 2020 by espnW Hoopgurlz.

“She knows we aren’t going to need her to score 25 points a game,” Walz said. “We aren’t going to need anybody to do that, that’s what is going to make them so good.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeff Walz decides on Louisville's all-time starting five

Coach picks Angel McCoughtry, Monique Reid, Asia Durr, Shoni Schimmel and Myisha Hines-Allen

samdraut

The Five Most Under-Ranked Recruits in Louisville Football History

Stars don't mean everything, and these Louisville Football players certainly proved that.

Matthew McGavic

Consistency becomes the next step for Elizabeth Balogun

Guard averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds as a sophomore for Louisville

samdraut

Three players emerging for Louisville after year off

Kianna Smith, Nyah Green and Ramani Parker growing into roles after sitting out last season

samdraut

Louisville Football's 2021 Recruiting Class Now Up to Ten Commits

The Louisville Cardinals now have double digit verbal commitments for their Class of 2021. Get to know them here:

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 CB Rance Conner commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from Miami is the tenth commitment for Louisville Football in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Matthew McGavic

'21 CB Da'Quan Gonzales Loves Louisville's Coaching Staff

Louisville Football has made the cut for Class of 2021 cornerback Da’Quan Gonzales, and the Cardinals’ coaching staff is the primary reason why.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 ATH Prince Kollie

The four-star prospect from Tennessee includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's nonconference schedule based around regional opponents

Coach Jeff Walz expects just one air trip during Louisville's nonconference schedule for 2020-21

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 12 for Class of 2021 CB Damarius McGhee

The four-star product out of Pensacola has included Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic