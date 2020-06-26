Louisville Report
Louisville offers Class of 2021 SF Alex Fudge

Matthew McGavic

Head coach Chris Mack has had a busy week recruiting the Class of 2022, but he's still actively pursuing more immediate needs for his team.

On Friday, the University of Louisville men's basketball program officially extended a scholarship offer to four-star Class of 2021 small forward Alex Fudge, he announced on Twitter.

The 6-foot-7 & 175-pound prospect from Robert E Lee HS in Jacksonville, FL has seen his recruitment skyrocket over the last several months. His junior season saw him average nearly a double-double, as he put up 16.0 points and 9.9 rebounds per game over 26 games played.

As a result, he went from unranked before the season began to currently the No. 37 player in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals. He has collected 16 D1 offers, and recently told 247Sports that Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Florida, Texas and LSU were recruiting him the hardest. However that could change with Louisville getting in the mix.

Fudge is the 26th uncommitted Class of 2021 prospect to pick up a Louisville offer, and the eighth small forward. The Cardinals currently sport a three-man '21 recruiting class consisting of point guards Bobby Pettiford & El Ellis and small forward Bryce Hopkins. It is the No. 2 class in the nation behind only USC according to 247Sports.

