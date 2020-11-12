Analysis: What Louisville's Four Newest Signees Bring To The Table

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville men's basketball program had an impressive showing out on the recruiting trail Wednesday, as the Cardinals secured four National Letters of Intent on the first day of the Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021

So far, the incoming Class of 2021 consists of El Ellis, Eric Van Der Heijden, Michael James and Bobby Pettiford. Collectively, they come in as the No. 20 recruiting class in the nation and the fourth-best class in the Atlantic Coast Conference according to 247Sports.

The lone JUCO signee, Ellis was the consensus top ranked JUCO prospect in the Class of 2021. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds during his lone season at Tallahassee Community College, and was only the fourth freshman since 1997 to win Panhandle Conference Player of the Year.

Van Der Heijden averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game over 24 games played last season for Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward was named First Team All-Conference, Third Team All-District, and shot 45% from three-point range as a junior.

James was named a First Team All-State selection as a junior, averaging 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists and helping Orlando (Fla.) Oak Ridge reach the Class 7A semifinals. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward was also named to the Class 7A All-Tournament team, as well as the Orlando Sentinel All-Area squad.

Pettiford is regarded as a top five player in the state of North Carolina, as he averaged 21.8 points, 7.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game during his junior year at Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound point guard was named First Team All-State and was a MaxPreps Junior All-America honorable mention.

But beyond their stat lines, what else do Louisville's four newest signees bring to the table for the Cards? Here is the analysis of their games from SI All-American's Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan when they first committed to Louisville:

El Ellis

"I really like this pick up for Chris Mack because El gives him a veteran guard who will be able to side-step the learning curve to some degree. El is an efficient three-level scorer with a high basketball IQ. He's great at controlling pace and really knows how to pick his spots well. I think he's at his best when he's hunting this shot, but he's a legitimate playmaker who makes his teammates better. The most telling aspect for me with El is his work ethic; you can visibly see a tangible improvement year to year in most aspects of his game. That grind will serve him well at Louisville and in the ACC."

Eric Van Der Heijden

"I really like Van Der Heijden's upside as a versatile wing who can score on all three levels. At 6-foot-9, he's a mismatch for smaller perimeter players, and he’s got a variety of skills that can exploit the matchups. Van Der Heijden is a marksman with pro range on his 3-point shot and he’s a capable rebounder on both ends of the floor. He moves well without the ball and can slide down and play a stretch four effectively. Also, his size and length allow him to guard multiple positions effectively. Chris Mack will be able to utilize Van Der Heijden in a variety of different lineups."

Michael James

"I've always liked Mike's game because I'm big on energy and effort and he's one of the most active wings in the class. His motor remains in overdrive and he's a legitimate threat on all three levels. Mike is super athletic and he's at his best when he's attacking the rim and he's got the size and strength to guard multiple positions. He's also a capable rebounder on both ends of the floor. The bottom line is that he's a guy who will help you win, which is why Chris Mack personally recruited him. Major pickup for the Cards."

Bobby Pettiford

"This would've been the summer that Bobby would've become a household name on the recruiting front. He's a quick and fast floor general who is slippery as a ball handler, using a combination of special bursts and quick dribbles to get to where he wants on the floor. Pettiford is super athletic, agile and shifty making him near impossible to stay in front of. He's got great feel as a point guard and offers great balance as a scorer and facilitator. His vision is elite and he’s a vocal leader, quarterbacking his teammates to areas on the floor. He anticipates well defensively and hounds the ball, making him a complete lead guard. One of the things I really like about him is that he's always in control of pace on the floor, it’s one of his best qualities as a point guard. As an efficient three-level scorer he’s usually in attack mode but has the patience and high basketball IQ to recognize when to pull it out and run specific sets. He’s a true extension of a coach on the floor."

(Photo of Bobby Pettiford: The Butner-Creedmoor News)

