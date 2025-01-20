Louisville Men's Basketball Jumps Into Week 12 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has officially made their return to the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (14-5, 7-1 ACC) garnered 125 points in week 12 of the AP Top 25, rising from the "others receiving votes" section last week to No. 25 this week.
It's Louisville's first time being ranked in the AP Poll since being ranked No. 25 in week 10 of the 2020-21 poll almost four years ago.
Louisville, led by first-year head coach Pat Kelsey, is currently on an eight-game winning streak since starting the year at 6-5. It's the longest winning streak for the Cardinals in five years.
Next up, Louisville heads back on the road for a matchup at SMU. Tip-off against the Mustangs is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024-25 Week 12)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Auburn (1,550 - 62)
- Duke (1,485)
- Iowa State (1,397)
- Alabama (1,338)
- Florida (1,262)
- Tennessee (1,170)
- Houston (1,151)
- Michigan State (1,109)
- Kentucky (1,057)
- Marquette (950)
- Purdue (906)
- Kansas (902)
- Texas A&M (794)
- Mississippi State (731)
- Oregon (638)
- Ole Miss (564)
- Illinois (526)
- Wisconsin (437)
- UConn (365)
- St. John's (320)
- Michigan (305)
- Missouri (275)
- West Virginia (240)
- Memphis (232)
- Louisville (175)
Others receiving votes:
Texas Tech 104, Utah St. 38, Vanderbilt 35, Gonzaga 34, Georgia 30, Clemson 30, Arizona 21, Saint Mary's 12, Cincinnati 4, Baylor 4, UC Irvine 3, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 2, Bradley 1, Maryland 1.
(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky