Louisville Men's Basketball Moves Up Week 13 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a chaotic week across college basketball, the Louisville men's basketball program is moving up a few spots in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (15-5, 8-1 ACC) garnered 346 points in week 13 of the AP Top 25, rising from No. 25 last week to No. 21 this week.
Louisville is currently on a nine-game win streak for their longest in five years, but had a relatively quiet week, with their last game being a 98-73 takedown of SMU in Dallas last Tuesday.
Next up, Louisville will back in action at home against Wake Forest. Tip-off against the Demon Deacons is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024-25 Week 13)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Auburn (1,550 - 62)
- Duke (1,484)
- Iowa State (1,404)
- Alabama (1,342)
- Florida (1,278)
- Houston (1,242)
- Michigan State (1,170)
- Tennessee (1,149)
- Marquette (1,068)
- Purdue (892)
- Kansas (877)
- Kentucky (858)
- Texas A&M (775)
- Mississippi State (715)
- St. John's (588)
- Oregon (448)
- Wisconsin (440)
- Illinois (384)
- Memphis (383)
- Missouri (352)
- Louisville (346)
- Texas Tech (308)
- Ole Miss (215)
- Vanderbilt (132)
- UConn (131)
Others receiving votes:
Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah St. 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, New Mexico 4, VCU 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.
(Photo of Aboubacar Traore: Raymond Carlin III - Imagn Images)
