Louisville Report

Louisville Men's Basketball Moves Up Week 13 AP Top 25

The Cardinals have won nine games in a row.

Matthew McGavic

Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) works around SMU Mustangs forward Yohan Traore (21) during the first half at Moody Coliseum.
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) works around SMU Mustangs forward Yohan Traore (21) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a chaotic week across college basketball, the Louisville men's basketball program is moving up a few spots in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinals (15-5, 8-1 ACC) garnered 346 points in week 13 of the AP Top 25, rising from No. 25 last week to No. 21 this week.

Louisville is currently on a nine-game win streak for their longest in five years, but had a relatively quiet week, with their last game being a 98-73 takedown of SMU in Dallas last Tuesday.

Next up, Louisville will back in action at home against Wake Forest. Tip-off against the Demon Deacons is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024-25 Week 13)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

  1. Auburn (1,550 - 62)
  2. Duke (1,484)
  3. Iowa State (1,404)
  4. Alabama (1,342)
  5. Florida (1,278)
  6. Houston (1,242)
  7. Michigan State (1,170)
  8. Tennessee (1,149)
  9. Marquette (1,068)
  10. Purdue (892)
  11. Kansas (877)
  12. Kentucky (858)
  13. Texas A&M (775)
  14. Mississippi State (715)
  15. St. John's (588)
  16. Oregon (448)
  17. Wisconsin (440)
  18. Illinois (384)
  19. Memphis (383)
  20. Missouri (352)
  21. Louisville (346)
  22. Texas Tech (308)
  23. Ole Miss (215)
  24. Vanderbilt (132)
  25. UConn (131)

Others receiving votes:

Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah St. 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, New Mexico 4, VCU 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.

(Photo of Aboubacar Traore: Raymond Carlin III - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published |Modified
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball