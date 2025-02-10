Louisville Report

Louisville Men's Basketball Still Receiving Votes in Week 15 AP Top 25

The Cardinals won both games this past week after seeing their 10-game win streak snapped.

Matthew McGavic

Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) controls the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is continuing to remain on the precipice of cracking the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) garnered 53 points in week 15 of the AP Top 25, remaining in the "others receiving votes" section and earning a de facto ranking of 29th.

After losing to Georgia Tech to see their 10-game win streak snapped, Louisville bounced back won their two games this past week. They delivered an 84-58 beatdown at Boston College, then scraped by Miami with an 88-78 win.

Next up, Louisville heads back on the road to take on NC State. Tip-off against the Wolfpack is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024-25 Week 15)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

  1. Auburn (1,479 - 34)
  2. Alabama (1,470 - 23)
  3. Florida (1,342 - 3)
  4. Duke (1,342)
  5. Tennessee (1,315)
  6. Houston (1,235)
  7. Purdue (1,142)
  8. Texas A&M (1,065)
  9. St. John's (1,058)
  10. Iowa State (880)
  11. Michigan State (868)
  12. Texas Tech (778)
  13. Arizona (701)
  14. Memphis (676)
  15. Kentucky (558)
  16. Wisconsin (488)
  17. Kansas (469)
  18. Marquette (442)
  19. Ole Miss (415)
  20. Michigan (350)
  21. Missouri (333)
  22. Mississippi State
  23. Clemson (292)
  24. Creighton (198)
  25. Maryland (196)

Others receiving votes:

UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah St. 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.

(Photo of Terrence Edwards: Bob DeChiara - Imagn Images)

