Louisville Men's Basketball Still Receiving Votes in Week 15 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is continuing to remain on the precipice of cracking the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) garnered 53 points in week 15 of the AP Top 25, remaining in the "others receiving votes" section and earning a de facto ranking of 29th.
After losing to Georgia Tech to see their 10-game win streak snapped, Louisville bounced back won their two games this past week. They delivered an 84-58 beatdown at Boston College, then scraped by Miami with an 88-78 win.
Next up, Louisville heads back on the road to take on NC State. Tip-off against the Wolfpack is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024-25 Week 15)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Auburn (1,479 - 34)
- Alabama (1,470 - 23)
- Florida (1,342 - 3)
- Duke (1,342)
- Tennessee (1,315)
- Houston (1,235)
- Purdue (1,142)
- Texas A&M (1,065)
- St. John's (1,058)
- Iowa State (880)
- Michigan State (868)
- Texas Tech (778)
- Arizona (701)
- Memphis (676)
- Kentucky (558)
- Wisconsin (488)
- Kansas (469)
- Marquette (442)
- Ole Miss (415)
- Michigan (350)
- Missouri (333)
- Mississippi State
- Clemson (292)
- Creighton (198)
- Maryland (196)
Others receiving votes:
UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah St. 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.
