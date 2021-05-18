Barnette, Fennell, McMains Talk New Roles at Louisville

New assistant coaches Kahil Fennell & Ross McMains, as well as new director of basketball operations Taylor Barnette speak for the time since being hired to their new roles in the Louisville men's basketball program.

(Photo of Kahil Fennell: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Recently promoted Louisville men's basketball assistant coach Kahil Fennell and director of basketball operations Taylor Barnette, as well as newly hired assistant coach Ross McMains spoke to the media for the first time since assuming their new roles within the program. They discussed how they worked their way into their new position, what their responsibilities will be, and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conference, as well as the video:

Director of Basketball Operations Taylor Barnette

(On how the last two years on staff has prepared him for the next step in his career)

I want to say first of all, I'm super, super grateful to be in this position. I'm super grateful to Coach Mack, the University of Louisville. I'm really, really excited about what we have going on here. I think the past few years, it's been really cool. The opportunity, I've enjoyed every second of it. I love what I get to do every single day with our players and our staff. I think that it's been interesting for me to see a program, coming in with Coach Mack, be built from the ground up. Obviously, there's tons of Louisville tradition and history, but to come in and see how Coach Mack has instilled a culture of being tough, being together and being unbreakable. I'm really looking forward to just building relationships here, our players our staff and the whole university and continuing in this role.



(On what his duties are on a daily basis)

I'll be doing everything in terms of compliance and housing, stuff with financial aid, player development. Off the court, I think we talked a lot about player development on the court, but there's a whole other array of player development off the court. I'm in charge of, what we're going to call L.A.B. - life after ball. We're gonna have an array of speakers come in and educate our guys on a lot of different things that are outside of basketball, because coach always tells our guys that basketball will end one day. What does that look like for each and every single one of you guys? So it's a variety of different things, and some behind the scenes scouting stuff and what I'm allowed to do legally. But I'm really excited. I'm really really grateful, and I'm excited for where we're heading.

Assistant Coach Kahil Fennell

(On what it means to be promoted to assistant coach)

It was obviously a little bit different and unique than the average journey, to get to this point for the average assistant coach. But I think for myself, to answer your question, I'm thrilled about it. It means the world. I think going from starting off in high school, and then kind of working my way through the ranks, I think getting to this point is kind of a combination of some hard work and being fortunate to work with some really, really good coaches, and some terrific players. I was fortunate to work with some All-Conference guys, some, All-Americans, and in my opinion, some terrific offensive minds and basketball minds that really, in my opinion, position me to learn, and get better, and become a better assistant coach in my own right. It helped prepare me for this role now. I'm thrilled about it, and it means the world to me.



(On what his specific roles will be as an assistant, and if he will have a niche role)

I'm not necessarily sure if it's a niche, but just really having my hand in a lot of different aspects of the program. From the coaching end of things, to recruiting, scouts, player development on floor, film study, advanced scouting, just everything that goes into it, I think at Louisville, we're fortunate to have a lot of resources in place. Some of my former stops, you had to wear a lot of hats. I was the academic guy, I was the meals guy, I was the tutor, I was really everything. Fortunately, you don't have to do quite as much of that here. I think as far as recruiting, it really plays a hand in that, and trying to make us better on the floor. Player development stuff and scouts when it comes to season time, will all be a big part of what I do.



(On if the transfer portal has forced him to 're-recruit' players already on the roster)

I think if you're approaching your own players in the way that we do, which as far as relationship building and having something tangible and real off the floor, I don't think it needs to be this fire drill at the end of the season, where you're re re-recruiting your own guys. I think if you're doing that, you might be doing things incorrectly, in my opinion. I think you need to have a really good feel for where guys stand in the lead up to that point, I think you have to feel really comfortable with your relationship with your own players, so it's not like, 'oh my goodness, it's the end of the year, let's start to make these guys like us again'. You can get yourself in a really bad spot, and I think you're missing the boat on what makes this job great. I think a big part of what makes college athletics outstanding. is relationships and your impact on young people. Hopefully you're doing that in the lead up to the point where they're making decisions on other schools. To answer your question, no, I don't think we're re-recruiting anybody. I think we're really honest with where people stand, as far as playing time, and minutes and roles, and things like that. But I think being really honest and having transparent relationships with those guys is hugely important.



(On if he helped with the recruitment of the current transfers)

No. With the departure of coach Murray ans coach Gaudio, my role was in the eyes of compliance, and moved to an assistant coaching role in the sense that I could recruit. I think we all played a role in some of the transfers and bringing guys on board. Whether that's Jarrod West, Coach Pegues did a phenomenal job with Noah Locke, but I think having a voice with those guys was really important for the whole staff.



(On what kind of recruiter he is)

I think for me personally, I really just try to harp on honesty, and open, and having a real relationship, I don't try to sell, I don't try to tell you something that's not true, I don't try to create some scenario that exists at Louisville that's not in reality. Fortunately, here at Louisville, it really sells itself in so many ways. I think there's so many aspects of this program which are absolutely some of the best in the country. I think we're well-placed to compete for championships, I think we have one of the best fan bases in the country. I think when you look at our facilities, it competes with anybody in the nation. So fortunately, a lot of that is taken off my plate as a recruiter. So I really just try to be honest. I try to build a legitimate relationship with everybody involved in the recruitment, and just try to present what I think we're good at. I think you would see for me just a tremendous effort to really build something special for young people and their families, and their coaches, and then let Louisville do the rest.



(On the mandatory dead period getting lifted)

I think it's hugely important, I think it's massive. I think, both from the aspect of the recruiting calendar that starts off with bringing guys on campus, which is only a thing allowable in the quiet period. that'll be a terrific, terrific opportunity to get people on campus. Their families, their coaches, have them meet us in-person, have them see our facilities, have them really see firsthand some of the things I was speaking about as far as what makes Louisville basketball great. That's a huge advantage for us to get people on campus. I think the second half of the month of June, for us to go on the road, obviously that's that's hugely important in a different way. We can evaluate people firsthand, see how they move, see how they communicate with their teammates and their coaches, see how they really compete. Some of those things that don't necessarily show up on film. I think in person evaluations is a big part of that.

Assistant Coach Ross McMains

(On what he felt Chris Mack was looking for when he was reshaping the staff)

I think for me, the experience that I bring from different places in the world, whether it's the NBA, internationally, and the G League, from a development standpoint, just a fresh perspective on the game. Some ideas, something different. We're discussing with the staff every day at the moment, and getting excited about getting to campus to get started.

(On if him and Coach Mack talked about recruiting from an international standpoint)

Yeah, I think that's something that I can bring, in terms of with the networks and experience I have being in New Zealand, Australia, even in Europe, but also extensively throughout the US having spent a great deal of time here at any amount of different levels. I hope I can bring a lot of help to the recruiting end at Louisville.



(On his background as an offensive tactician, and what strengths of his that will help Louisville)

I'm a lifelong learner, lifelong coach. I've wanted to coach since I was 11. I've been coaching professionally since the moment I left high school. On that end, I try to be up to date with every new trend there is around the world, from a basketball perspective. I've been fortunate enough to have a lot of different experiences in the basketball world, all throughout the world. When it comes to the offensive ends, I have some general beliefs about the game, but for the most part I believe that context is far more important than content. Each team that I go to is going to be a different. The kind of game and the things to consider, based on the personnel, the league we're playing in and the rules. Compared to international basketball and compared to NBA basketball, there's different rules there and stuff, so any amount of things to consider on that end.



(On when the contact with Coach Mack first started)

COVID obviously changed some things up for everyone in the world, and I was over coaching in Melbourne last year, in the Australian Basketball League with Melbourne United. Finished that season, and arrived back into the US in March of 2020, ready to jump into NBA pre-draft that I normally do, and set to go back to Melbourne. With how stuff played out with COVID, I ended up deciding not to go back to Melbourne, and pre draft got pushed back, and I ended up being back here in Santa Barbara for a period of time, and not being with the team this season. The basketball world is a small world, and you build different connections, you get to meet different people and stuff. Luckily, that opportunity came up, and that connection was made as the season went on and stuff. They reached out to me maybe about a month or so ago, and just began talking. Got to know Coach Mack, got to talk to him about what he's looking for, and things kind of developed from there.



(On what kind of offensive landscape looks like in college basketball, and how Louisville can better improve its position in that as a program)

I think Louisville's done some really interesting things through the years, especially while Coach Mack has been at Louisville. There's a lot of stuff to grab and continue with that I think will be really good, and then we're continuing to talk about as a staff, as a group, that we're building. Ultimately, I think the college game, and looking at this directly last year, and part of that, due to different circumstances with COVID, is Louisville ended up being a slower paced team in the ACC. There's some opportunity to move that pace out for the type of players we have on our team, and the direction we're trying to go. There's an opportunity to grow these players more in terms of their conceptual understanding of the game, and me being able to play out a concept and the flow of the game. There's a lot to go into there, but I think really helping grow these guys in terms of how they play the game, and how they grow towards ultimately what they want to do going forwards.

(On how different recruiting will be for him)

There's certainly things for me to learn there. Luckily, I have to take a compliance test, and learn those different roles. There's that aspect of recruiting that, obviously, I had to take on and learn. It's what I've done in any amount of different jobs I've taken on, is learning the new things that come with that job. I'm excited to get started with that part. When it comes to recruiting though, I feel that's something that I've been doing in any amount of jobs I've been in for a long time. When I had coached in New Zealand, I was gifted with the lowest-budget team in that league. I had to find a way to recruit better talent than that team has ever gotten. There's circumstances there, when I'm in pre draft, working with players you're constantly working with, trying to get buy-in from players to your system. In the G League, you're constantly trying to speak to players ahead of getting them with your team, to try to convince them that this is the best situation for you to come to - to get a crack in the NBA. I've had experience with recruiting in different aspects, Obviously, the college game itself is different, in terms of what we'll be able to help me with New Zealand, Australia, Europe, US - a great deal of relationships that I've invested in for any amount of years, for the last 13-14 years that I've been working professionally in the game of basketball, that I think will help greatly and on that end.



(On if he has seen his whole roster, and what are some early opinions on them)

I love the group. I spent the last month and a half watching strictly Louisville basketball, and really deep diving into each one of these players, and get into getting to know them really well. At the same time, there's what you see on film, and then there's what you get to know once you meet them in person. Go grab lunch with them, and then once you get to get them on the court with them, and an individual workout or a team workout, and see how they respond to different things. By no means do I feel that I have a full grasp of this group yet, because I have a lot to learn. I want to get on the ground and meet these guys, and get to work with these guys, and get to know them as individuals off the floor. It's an exciting group. I think we've got a great deal of talent. The work that the rest of the staff have all done in getting some new players in, I think has been awesome this offseason, and has put us in a really good position.

