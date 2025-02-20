How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a few extra days off from their previous matchup at Notre Dame, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action this weekend, hosting Florida State for their second of three ACC rematches this season.
With the postseason on the horizon, the Cardinals are back to being one of the hottest teams in the ACC. They're on a four-game winning streak, winning by an average margin of 19.0 points, and have won 14 of their last 15 since starting the season at 6-5.
As for the Seminoles, things have not gone as well for them since falling 90-76 back on Dec. 21 in their first meeting with Louisville. Not only have they gone just 7-6 since then, back on Feb. 3, FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton announced that he would be retiring following the season.
This will be the 55th all-time meeting between Louisville and Florida State, with the Cardinals owning a 36-18 advantage. UofL has won the last two matchups in the series after having previously lost seven in a row to FSU.
Florida State Seminoles (16-10, 7-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (20-6, 13-2 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: The CW Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 7; Dish: 34; DirecTV: 394
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
