Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For BC Bulletin's AJ Black

Louisville Report sat down with AJ Black at our sister site BC Bulletin to find out more about the Cardinals' next opponent

(Photo of David Johnson: Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After having a week off following their Battle of the Bluegrass win vs. Kentucky, the Louisville Cardinals (6-1, 1-0 ACC) are heading back on the road to face the Boston College Eagles at the Conte Forum in Chestnut, Hill, Mass. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 2 at 12:00 p.m. EST on Fox Sports South (RSN),

Ahead of tomorrow's conference matchup, Louisville Report sat down with BC Bulletin's AJ Black to find out more about the Eagles.

1. What is the overall vibe within the Boston College men’s basketball program? Both within among coaches & players and among the fans?

There is two different vibes going on right now. The coaching staff going into this season believed that this year's squad would be the deepest that Jim Christian has ever had at Boston College, and therefore wanted a tough schedule to challenge them. The fans on the other hands have watched a product that doesn't reflect what the coaches are talking about. The Eagles sit at 2-6, and fans just see this as a lost season. Last season the expectation amongst fans was that Jim Christian was going to be fired after finishing well below .500. But that didn't happen. Now they are watching the team flounder again, and have either given up on the team or have become very negative.

2. Why is Boston College so bad on the defensive end, particularly inside the perimeter?

There's a few things going on there. First, Boston College made the unwise move of going into this season without a true center. The biggest player they trot out as a starter is technically a forward (CJ Felder) and he is 6'9. Both Felder, and Steffon Mitchell, who was projected to be ACC Defensive Player of the Year, do not have the size to stop the interior defense. On top of that, BC gets scorched on transition buckets because they lack team speed. It's a caldron of problems on the defensive end.

3. The Eagles have had close games against Villanova & Minnesota, but blowouts to Florida & Syracuse. Why does BC seem to be competitive in some games but absent in others?

They are inconsistent in so many aspects of their game. Defensive efforts? Some games they are running all over the court, other games it seems like they are loafing. Three point shooting? Against NC State they shot 43%, but in other games they can't find the bottom of the net. This team doesn't do anything well consistently. They will show flashes, and that is the games when the scores stay close.

4. Nearly half of BC’s field goal attempts are three pointers, but the Eagles are one of the worse teams in the ACC at shooting them. Is the three-ball truly this team’s offensive identity?

It shouldn't be. This team is athletic enough that they should be attacking the rim more and trying to get to the foul line. But they don't. Instead they settle for bad threes when the offense isn't working and that percentage plummets. There is certainly a time and place for the three pointer in this offense, but living and dying by it will lead no where.

5. What is the one thing Boston College needs to do in order to pull off the upset?

It has to be some level of consistency on both ends of the floor. Against NC State they should have won that game, but came out in the first half looking slow and sloppy. I'm not saying they need to play out of their minds for an entire game, they just need to play well for a completely 40 minutes without long lapses of uninspired play. Can they do that? Haven't seen it yet.

