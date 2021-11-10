Behind Enemy Lines: 10 Questions for All Syracuse’s Mike McAllister

Ahead of Louisville's matchup with Syracuse, Louisville Report sat down with Mike McAllister of Sports Illustrated's All Syracuse to find out more about the Orange.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following another game lost in the fourth quarter, the Louisville football program is hoping to get back in the right direction and snap a two-game losing streak when Syracuse comes to town.

Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Report sat down with All Syracuse's Mike McAllister to find out more about Orange:

1. Was this type of season expected, especially with how lowly Syracuse was thought of in the preseason?

Fan expectations were mixed. Some thought Syracuse would be better than the last couple of seasons, some did not. I tend to view preseason expectations as a reflection of the previous season. So I did not put much stock into them. That said, the key for Syracuse was health. If they could stay relatively healthy, I thought they had a shot at a bowl season and that is proving to be the case.

2. How has Syracuse remained so competitive in nearly every game they have played?

It is a combination of things. First, the defense is much, much better than the last couple of seasons. All three levels have more talent, athleticism and depth. That and Syracuse figured out its quarterback situation with the transition to Garrett Shrader. Shrader is dynamic as a runner, and the combination of him and Sean Tucker has been very difficult to stop. So an offensive identity combined with improved defense has allowed Syracuse to be in games.

3. What makes Sean Tucker such a dynamic runner?

He does everything well. That is the simple answer. Tucker has excellent vision, balance and tremendous patience. Beyond that, he can run through tacklers and has the speed to run away from defenders. There really is not a weakness in his game.

4. How has Syracuse's offense evolved since Garrett Shrader was given the starting job?

The offense transitioned from an up tempo, quick passing attack to a run based zone-read offense. The approach is completely different as a result of Shrader's skill set. He is a very good running quarterback who runs with physicality and has underrated speed. Forcing defenses to choose between Shrader and Tucker in zone read situations often puts them in a bind.

5. What are some other strengths and weaknesses of the offense?

The strength is that rushing attack with Tucker and Shrader. The big weakness is consistency throwing the football. Shrader can be erratic throwing the football. To date, it has not resulted in turnovers, but it can cause issues in second or third and long situations. That is why picking up yards on first down is so important for this offense. If you force Syracuse to throw more than it wants, the offense can stall.

6. What makes Cody Roscoe such a dynamic force on the defensive line?

He can line up inside or outside, has tremendous strength at the point of attack and a relentless motor. He plays with great pad level as well. Roscoe has been a huge presence for Syracuse along the defensive line this year, routinely putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He is not a speedy edge rusher, but uses his hands well and is very technically sound.

7. Who is the defensive X-factor?

It is Mikel Jones, Syracuse's starting middle linebacker. He is the quarterback of the defense, runs extremely well and has a high football IQ. When he plays at a high level, it makes the entire defense that much better.

8. What are some other strengths and weaknesses of the defense?

Syracuse has been very good against the pass this season. The reason for that is two fold. First, Syracuse has been great at pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Second, the secondary is very talented especially with corners Garrett Williams and Duce Chestnut. Its big weakness has been forcing turnovers. Syracuse has not done that at a high rate this season. Another area of concern is that Syracuse has been up and down against the run this year. Running quarterbacks have given them some problems as well.

9. After the 1-10 season last year, has the fanbase grown back on Dino Babers considering the product they have now?

Some have. Some were always in his corner. Some will not be no matter what happens the rest of the season.

10. Syracuse will win if they do what? Who do you like to win?

If Syracuse runs the ball well it will be in position to win the game. I think the big key, however, is limiting Malik Cunningham as much as possible. I do not expect Syracuse to completely shut down Cunningham as I am not sure that can be done. He is too dynamic with the ball in his hands. But if Syracuse can contain him to some extent to prevent him from single handedly dominating the game, that should lead to an Orange victory. As far as my prediction, I said on my podcast I'm going with Syracuse 34 Louisville 31. That said, I expect this to be a close game into the fourth quarter and could very easily go either way.

(Photo of Lakiem Williams, Javian Hawkins: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

