IARP Ruling a 'Bittersweet' Moment for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The dark cloud lingering over the Louisville men's basketball program has finally been lifted.

On Thursday, the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) released their ruling on the infractions case against the Cardinals, and they were able to avoid major penalties - including the dreaded postseason ban.

1,863 days after FBI and Southern District of New York uncovered the college basketball corruption scandal, setting the gears in motion for a lengthy infractions case, Louisville's future is now a lot more clear knowing that there aren't any significant repercussions that still need to be dealt with.

"There has been a cloud over this program for over five years now," athletic director Josh Heird said. "Whether it was over recruiting or just the fans feeling the impact of it, the athletic staff, the university staff and for all of that to be lifted today … obviously, we have some things we are going to have to do from a penalty standpoint. We will make sure that we do that. It is relief. It feels good."

Of course, while Louisville might have avoided major sanctions on Thursday, that doesn't mean the program has not suffered along the way. In the five-plus years since the FBI and SDNY set the gears in motion, the Cardinals have been raked over the coals.

Hall of Fame head Rick Pitino, whom IARP chief panel member David Benck said that the panel viewed "as exonerated," was fired shortly after the corruption scandal went public. Longtime athletic director Tom Jurich, who helped turn Louisville into one of the top athletic programs in the nation and was instrumental in getting the Cardinals into the ACC, was shown the door alongside Pitino. Not to mention that both of their successors - Chris Mack and Vince Tyra, respectively - also departed the university during this time period.

That's not even taking into account the on-court product, which has also suffered as a result of the drawn out process. The Cardinals have only been to two of the last six NCAA Tournaments, and have logged just one win in the Big Dance during this time. With Louisville coming off of their first losing season in over two decades, the current brand of Cardinals basketball is completely unrecognizable from their normally lofty standards.

"Constantly," Heird said when asked if he was ever informed by either Mack or Payne that they were getting killed on the recruiting trail due to the uncertainly with their infractions case. "Coaches are highly competitive. They are going to use every advantage they can get. We were at a competitive disadvantage. Other programs tried to take advantage of it.”

It's certainly cause for celebration that Louisville is finally freed of the looming infractions decision lingering over their shoulder. But Heird fully admits that finally seeing the ruling was a 'bittersweet' moment given everything that the program, as well the athletic department and university as a whole, had gone through over the last five years.

"(The wait) was a lot of the punishment," he said. "As positive of a day as this is, we can’t forget the last five years and what it has done to this program. The millions of dollars that this program has spent, the millions of dollars this program has lost, the opportunity for the student-athletes to compete at the highest level, which is the expectation when they come to the University of Louisville. It has been a big impact. I don’t think anyone can undersell how much of an impact it has been. It is not going to go away today. We are going to have to build this program back up. Today is a step in the right direction to do that."

Heird knows that the Louisville men's basketball program isn't going to immediately vault itself back into elite status now that the dark cloud of the NCAA is gone. Payne knows that too, as evidenced by his offseason-long message to fans of "I need you," as well as the fact that Cardinals recently dropped their opening exhibition game to Division II foe Lenoir-Rhyne.

That all being said, Heird believes that Louisville will indeed be back, and that Payne will, slowly but surely, guide the Cardinals back to the promised land.

"I think if you look historically at traditionally powerful programs in football or basketball, that foundation was laid years and years ago, so while I think there is an opportunity, and I am confident we will get back to where we were, it is going to take time. You don’t just turn the page and say ‘hey, everything is okay’.

"We are going to have to build this foundation back up and was part of the decision that went into hiring Kenny Payne and obviously Kenny’s decisions to hire his staff. So, it is going to take some time. This gives us the opportunity to turn that page, and really head in the right direction."

(Photo of Josh Heird: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

