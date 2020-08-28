SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 12 for Class of 2021 SG Blake Wesley

MatthewMcGavic

The University of Louisville men's basketball program has some work to do in order to fill the hole left by Bryce Hopkins, but fortunately they are slowly honing in on some of their top remaining targets.

Four-star Class of 2021 shooting guard Blake Wesley recently announced his top twelve schools, and the Cardinals were among the lucky dozen schools to make the cut. Also in the running are Indiana, Purdue, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, Texas, Kansas State, Maryland, Missouri, Xavier, and Grand Canyon.

A 6-foot-4 and 170-pound prospect hailing from South Bend, Wesley is the No. 20 shooting guard and No. 96 prospect in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Wesley would be a good fit in Chris Mack's system. He is very athletic, does well off and on the ball, and is an aggressive defender to which his frame complements. In his junior year, he averaged 26.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists anf 2.4 steals over 22 games.

Blake Wesley's Junior Year Highlights:

The Cardinals currently sport a three-man '21 recruiting class consisting of four-star point guards Bobby Pettiford & El Ellis (JUCO) and four-star combo forward Eric Van Der Heijden. It is the No. 13 class in the nation and third in the ACC according to 247Sports.

